WEEKLY HOROSCOPES: A super intense connection and a red flag is heading your way.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 1st. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus shines up your social sphere, connecting you with fabulous friends, new and old. Bestie newbies are likely to be women, thanks to Venus being the divine feminine planet, but singles get cosy with a male attuned to his yin side. If the party scene doesn't float your boat, make time for people who feel like sunshine. Even if that means organising an intimate gathering in the comfort of your home with a few high-vibing faves.

POWER DAY Sunday.