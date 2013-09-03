The week in gossip: amazing celebrity houses (and wife swaps) revealed

This week had it all – a new celebrity resident for Sydney, Gisele Bundchen’s moat, Alyssa Milano’s “sex tape”, Clint Eastwood’s wife swap, Alec Baldwin’s adorable bub, Scarlett Johannson’s gorgeous ring and Kate Bosworth’s amazing wedding … here are all my favourite moments in one juicy post …

>> Angelina Jolie arrived in Sydney yesterday with all six of her children in tow – but no Brad! – for a three-month stay. She’s here to direct Unbroken, about Olympic track star Louis Zamperini’s World War 2 ordeal. Let me just repeat … no Brad! Damn.

>> Gisele Bunchen‘s mansion has a freaking moat. Seriously, it does. She opened the doors of her Brentwood, California mansion to the latest issue of Architectural Digest and gave me a serious case of real estate envy. See the rest of the gorgeous pics here.

>> Meanwhile Cameron Diaz opened the doors of her New York apartment to the October issue of ELLE Decor. Click here for a stickybeak.

>> Scarlett Johannson got engaged and showed off the most amazing art deco engagement ring. Click here for a closer peek.

>> Alec Baldwin revealed his new daughter Carmen to the world in an exclusive interview with Extra TV. Click here for extra, adorable pics and a video of the interview.

>> A source revealed Gwen Stefani is pregnant with her third child with Gavin Rossdale.

>> My weirdest celebrity story of the week was Clint Eastwood‘s wife swap: two days after his wife of 17 years, Dina, announced the couple had separated, the 83-year-old was photographed in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Erica Tomlinson-Fisher. It turns out Erica was married to Dina’s longtime friend, basketball coach Scott Fisher until last year, when she suspected her husband and Dina of having an affair … A source told US Weekly: “Erica called Clint’s office last February to discuss her suspicions — then he fell for her!” Dina, 48, apparently wasn’t romantically involved with Scott THEN but the pair have been casually dating since their exes got together. Messy!

>> Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was crowned the highest paid actress on television for the second year in a row, pocketing a cool $30 million.