Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Radio host Mel Greig is apparently launching legal action against her former employer, Southern Cross Austereo. Greig was one of the DJs involved in the royal radio prank – in which a British nurse committed suicide after taking a call from the hosts who were pretending to members of the royal family. According to an exclusive report by News Limited, Greig has reportedly lodged a claim with the Fair Work Commission alleging Southern Cross Austereo failed to provide a safe work environment.

2. An 11-year-old girl in Chile, who fell pregnant after being raped by her mother’s partner, will not be allowed to receive an abortion. The young girl is 14 weeks pregnant, and was allegedly raped repeatedly over two years. Doctors have said that the girl’s life is at stake – but abortion was outlawed in Chile in 1973, and the leader of the current conservative government, President Sebastian Pinera, opposes any changes to the law.

3. New research has shown that putting kids to bed at different times each night could be detrimental to their brain development. The research, published by the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, used 11,000 children and found that regular bedtimes was beneficial for kids’ reading, math skills and spacial awareness later in life.

4. Collingwood football player Harry O’Brien has admitted that he’s suffered from depression and been a victim of sexual abuse. Yesterday O’Brien told the media: “I’ve been going through a history … of things for a long time, including a long and very complicated history of sexual abuse, suicide, depression, seeing someone get murdered, knowing that who murdered that person and not being able to say anything, knowing that person will probably murder you”. The admission comes after a string of behavioural problems.

5. Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight – the three women who were kidnapped by Cleveland man Ariel Castro and held captive for more than 10 years – have released a video saying ‘thank you’ for the support they’ve received. It’s the first time the three women have been seen in public since they were rescued in May of this year. You can watch the video here.