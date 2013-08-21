Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The three boys accused of the murder of Australian baseballer Chris Lane have appeared in court in Oklahoma. Two of them – 15-year-old James Alan Edwards and 16-year-old Chancey Luna – have been charged with first degree murder.

They face life in prison without parole if convicted. 17-year-old Michael Jones has been charged with using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and accessory after the fact of murder in the first degree. The court heard that Edwards had a ‘‘cold and callous’ attitude toward the murder.

2. Self-harm amongst young women is on the rise in Australia. According to shocking new statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the number of women aged between 15 and 24 who have self-harmed so badly that they require hospital treatment has increased by more than 50 per cent in the past decade.

3. A plan for female Indonesian high school students to undergo virginity tests has been dismissed by government officials. The plan was proposed by an education official, in an attempt to discourage premarital sex and protect young people from entering a life of prostitution. Happily, he’s been met with protest from other officials, who say that such a policy is discriminatory and violates human rights.

4. Tennis champion Maria Sharapova is seeking permission to change her name for a fortnight during the US Open to ‘Sugarpova’. The athlete approached the Supreme Court of Florida, and asked that she be able to change her name, because she wants to endorse her lolly brand Sugarpova while playing on television. Sharapova has reportedly invested $US500,000 into the novelty lolly brand and plans to expand into fashion and cosmetic items.

5. An Iranian woman has been disqualified from her position on the city council in the Qazvin province, because her colleagues considered her to be “too attractive”.

27-year-old Nina Siahkali Moradi won an alternate seat in election, but her colleagues have fired her on the basis that they “don’t want a catwalk model on the council.”