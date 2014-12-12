How to manage stress on your wedding day

Stress and weddings often go hand in hand, and for the bride-to-be it’s easy to let the pressure of the big day mount on top of you, leaving you overwhelmed and out of your mind.

In a recent social experiment held in the U.K., Linda Geddes and her groom Nic Fleming subjected themselves (and 12 lucky wedding guests) to blood tests throughout their wedding day. The idea was that they wanted to measure hormone levels throughout the wedding and better understand how stress plays a part in the lead up and on the day itself.

The results were pretty astounding.

Linda, Nic and their guests had blood taken before, during and after their wedding which measured testosterone and the ‘stress hormones’ ACTH and cortisol.

In the day immediately prior to the ceremony, bride Linda’s ACTH reading was 65% higher than normal and her cortosil measured 80% above the usual limit.

So yeah, it’s no wonder you’re feeling stressed!

However, the good news is there are ways you can manage your stress, and make the lead up to your wedding an enjoyable, and magical time.

Preparation

Preparation is the key to keeping stress at bay. Of course, it’s easier said than done.

Try not to leave things to the last minute, keep a diary of things you need to do and even ask yourself things like “Do I see this being a source of stress?” and “How do I plan to manage it?”

Having a plan of attack for when stress gets on top of you (think: ask mum to call caterers, get Lisa to collect bridesmaid’s dresses, ask for correspondence via email to attend to later) will help you navigate your way through.

Stay connected

With all the things you need to do, it can be really easy to let all that time spent running around cancel out the moments you’d usually be bonding with your partner.

Schedule regular date nights, and make time to talk to your partner about what you might be feeling in the lead up to the wedding. It’s normal to be anxious and nervous about your big day but sharing your thoughts with your fiancee will allow you guys to support each other.