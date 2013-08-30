real life

Bridal March: She walked down the aisle to WHAT?

By ELISSA RATLIFF

When you think about bridal party songs (which I never do… *sideways glance*), your mind can’t help but go straight to the usual suspects:

Wagner’s Bridal March, Shania Twain’s From this Moment and of course, Buckcherry’s CrazyB*tch.

Wait. What?

CrazyB*tch is a 2006 song that was inspired by Paris Hilton’s sex tape. For those not familiar with the classy lyrics, they go a little something like this: “Hey! You’re a crazy b*tch, but you f*ck so good I’m on top of it” and “When I dream, I’m doing you all night. Scratches all down my back to keep me right on”.

Delightful. So delightful in fact, that a woman in the United States decided to walk down the aisle to it. Take a look:

Your wedding, your choice – I guess!

When Mamamia Style Editor Nicky got married she walked down the aisle to Pachelbel Canon in D Major. But a quick scan around the office revealed that not everyone would go classic old-school.

Editor Jamila says she likes the idea of Someone like you by Van Morrison and Mamamia Rogue Editor Rosie intends to take her last dainty single lady steps to You’re My Best Friend by Queen.

Mia can’t remember what song. Oh Mia.

But now I’m intrigued. I want to know everybody’s wedding music business. What song did you walk down the aisle to? Were you a ‘CrazyB*tch kind of lady? Or did you lean more towards the classic bridal march?

Strangely enough, I couldn’t find anyone interested in CrazyB*tch.

Over to you: What was the song you chose or will choose to walk down the aisle to?

