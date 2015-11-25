Trigger Warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

This Norwegian campaign is not new. But it is relevant.

If you were to look at your circle of friends, at least one of them would have experienced some form of violence in their lives. But a lot of the time, you can’t tell from the outside.

The campaign ties to shock people into realising that domestic violence is so often a lot closer than we think.

The photo looks like any other. Until you see it from the behind…

Chilling.