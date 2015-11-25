Trigger Warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.
This Norwegian campaign is not new. But it is relevant.
If you were to look at your circle of friends, at least one of them would have experienced some form of violence in their lives. But a lot of the time, you can’t tell from the outside.
The campaign ties to shock people into realising that domestic violence is so often a lot closer than we think.
The photo looks like any other. Until you see it from the behind…
Chilling.
If you believe you may be an abusive partner, you can receive help via Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277. If you have experienced, or are at risk of domestic violence or sexual assault, you can receive help by calling 1800 RESPECT – 1800 737 732. If you are in immediate danger please call the police on 000.