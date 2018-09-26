Oh. A mother-in-law has decided to wear a "wedding dress" to her son's wedding.

Nope.

This is not a thing that should have happened.

You see, a bride just discovered her mother-in-law has big plans for her wedding.

More specifically, she wants to wear her very own “wedding dress” to said wedding.

The, erm, slightly miffed bride-to-be shared her story on Reddit under the username Iswo26.

“My MIL just bought a dress to wear at my wedding. She did ask me beforehand what type of dress I think she should wear. I specifically told her to find something that is navy blue, dark green or grey and something conservative,” she said.

She then went on to explain that her mother-in-law did the complete opposite of what she told her to do.

“It is gold with gold embellishments and gold threading. The whole dress is sparkly. When she showed it to me I was absolutely shocked and I wasn’t very happy with her choice of dress. My dress in comparison is very simple with a little lace and some satin,” she continued.

She included an image of the dress in her post:

The Reddit user said her mother-in-law was also planning to change into a second dress during the reception. This dress would be green, off-the-shoulder and covered in sequins.

"Can you believe this woman?" she asked the forum. "I honestly can’t brain any of this as she’s an extremely simple woman who doesn’t even put effort to dress up on normal days."