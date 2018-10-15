"10 years gone in 10 minutes." Bride shares horrifying wedding day story of being stood up.

If I were engaged (which I’m not) and planning a wedding (which no one would ever let me do), my biggest fear would be that my partner wouldn’t show up on the day.

It’s just… the sort of thing that would happen to me. Probably because I’d give my partner the wrong date and/or time, or he’d realise minutes before the ceremony that I love my dog more than any human and that would likely cause issues as the marriage progressed.

But for one very real bride, Sasha, her nightmare came true. And now she’s left to pay thousands of dollars on her own.

Sasha contacted an Instagram account called The Shade Room with her story.

“My fiance never showed to our wedding,” read the subject line.