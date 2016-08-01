These are the six guestzillas you need to disinvite from your wedding.

Up until last weekend, I had thought wedding guest etiquette was a fairly universally understood thing.

You arrive on time, make small talk with distant relatives and friends you’d never heard of before, nodded vigorously when asked if you’d enjoyed your meal, and had at least one dance before politely slipping off home to get out of your tight dress and too-high high heels.

But apparently I was wrong. There are countless of individuals out there who have no bloody clue about these rules.

Julia Roberts was definitely a guestzilla. Source: Youtube.

They are people whose behaviour is so outlandish, so rude and so gobsmacking that they make even the most unreasonable of brides look timid.

They are guestzillas and they live amongst us, often going unnoticed for years.

Here are what just six of them look like...

The wannabe photographer guest.

"I recently attended a wedding that requested guests not take photos during the ceremony," one Mamamia staff member shared, explaining "it was an intimate ceremony and the bridge and groom didn't want to look out at their friends and family during this important moment in their lives only to see them on their phones, which I thought was fair enough," she added.

While the bride and groom encouraged photos to be taken at the reception and promised to circulate the professional shots from the ceremony, for some guests, that wasn't good enough.

"One guest stepped into the aisle and took photos of the bride as she was walking down, blocking the professional photographer in the process," she continued sounding horrified, adding that he continued to take photos throughout the remainder of the ceremony.

When questioned about his behaviour at reception, the guest simply shrugged and said he didn't care and said he didn't think they'd mind.

The worst part? "His photos were terrible."