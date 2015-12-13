'My brother-in-law and his partner are holding a wedding grudge.'

The wedding guest list can be a huge source of contention for any family. And for one bride, the situation is unfortunately no different.

A disgruntled newlywed has taken to Reddit to vent about the circumstances that caused her brother-in-law and his partner to completely ignore her and her new husband since their wedding.

She explains that last year, the bride and her then fiance decided not to invite the groom’s brother’s girlfriend to their wedding, as they wanted to keep it intimate.

"They'd been together for a couple of months and I'd talked to her once, which was a very one-sided conversation where I did all the asking and she did all the talking. So, I think she knows my name, but that's about it," the woman wrote.

The situation was only made worse by the woman's mother-in-law, who decided to ring the girlfriend and let her know personally that she wasn't going to be invited.