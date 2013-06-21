Is this a legitimate wedding gift?

By MAMAMIA TEAM
A spat between a recently wed couple and two of their wedding guests has gone viral. As in, taken over the interwebs kind of viral.
Now stay with us… because this little tale of wedding-gift-outrage firmly crosses the line from absurd into down right cray cray.
A Canadian man and his girlfriend attended the same-sex wedding of an old work collegue. There was no registry, so as a gift, they gave the new brides “…a wicker box with a hinged lid, filled with food items, most of them PC Black Label, including: tri-color pasta, salsas, Balsamic vinegar and Olive, Gourmet croutons, Panko Breading, Pesto, some baking ingredients, Biscuits from Godiva and a few ‘Fun’ items like Marshmallow Fluff, Sour Patch Kids and Butterscotch sauce.”
On the card they wrote “Life is delicious….Enjoy”
Nice, right? No, not so nice apparently. In fact…
THIS MEANS WAR.