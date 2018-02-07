Annie Francis has a creative background in interior decoration and design, soft furnishing, glass blowing, visual arts and basically all things creative.

She prides herself on transforming spaces with florals. From cascading floral bouquets to statement ‘wow factor’ ceremony backdrops.

She explains to Mamamia how her business was born:

What is Francis Floristry?

Francis Floristry is a wedding and event floristry business based in Newtown, New South Wales.

Why do you think so many women are now starting their own businesses?

Flexibility!

I’ve been lucky enough to have my career take me flowering all over the world. I just did a wedding in Paris this year, which was the absolute highlight of my life!

Women need and want to be in control of their work life. Also, in the creative industry, I've particularly noticed that our skills aren't valued as high as they should be. Therefore, working for someone else just isn't anywhere near as profitable.

What's the biggest mistake you've made in starting your business and what's the smartest thing you've done?

The biggest mistake I made was not valuing my own time. Time is money. If you don't value your own time, others sure won't.

The smartest decision I made was hiring staff and letting go of some of the control. I found great staff whose values aligned with mine. I could trust them and I learnt to feel comfortable delegating to them.

What can you recommend to women who might want to get their own hustle going?