A wedding dress designer shares her 8 top tips for finding your dream dress.

There are few items that have as much pressure and build up around them as the outfit you’ll wear as a bride.

Whether you’ve spent years on Pinterest getting inspo or it’s just another thing you’ve got to tick off your (long) to do list, buying your wedding dress is a BIG DEAL.

So how do you get it right? (Apart from you know, picking and wearing whatever you want).

We asked Australian bridal designer Sasha Bellenger of Sasha Belle Bridal in Miranda for her top tips to finding your dream dress.

1. Research

Put that Pinterest board to good use.

“Be prepared. Check social media and magazines to see what you like and have an idea of the styles, shapes and silhouettes that are appealing to you,” Bellenger said.

2. Bring in pictures

To make the process easier, bring those pictures in.

“Provide your designer with images and pictures of gowns that you like but also ensure you know the price of these gowns.”

This will give designers or retail assistants a clear idea of what you want and also enable them to tell you what they can achieve at what price.



3. Know your budget

The only problem with seeking inspiration from elsewhere? They might be champagne designs for your sparkling wine budget.

“Have a clear budget in mind and let your designer know your limit,” said Bellenger. This will prevent any disappointment (or shock invoices!) later down the track.