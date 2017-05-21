Women share the wedding dress mistakes they wish they hadn't made.

Wedding dress shopping is stressful, people. There’s a lot of expectations, a bunch of emotions, a s**tload of tulle – and sometimes – even a whole lot of sweat and tears involved.

You’ve got limited time to find the perfect dress that will not only look great and be comfy on the day, but which will stand the test of time (taffeta, anyone?).

Luckily for you, some very clever women – who have been there, done that – have shared their biggest wedding dress regrets and their best tips to make sure your shopping experience goes a whole lot smoother than theirs.

Manage your expectations.

One bride said she had very unrealistic expectations before going bridal shopping and she was left feeling stressed and disappointed from the experience.

“I went in expecting it to be like the movies – champagne, trying on heaps of dresses,” she said. “But reality is if you’re not a size 10 it can be really stressful.”

Be prepared.

Most been there, done that brides admit that you need to do your research way before you start dress shopping and you must be super prepared on the day.

"Book ahead," one woman suggested. "You need to book in places to even try a dress on."

"If you're going to wear your hair up, wear your hair up trying it on," added another.

"Take your own shoes or they make you wear shoes they supply which are just gross," warned another.

"Wear the right bra," someone shared. "My mum says that's her biggest wedding regret, she wore the wrong bra and spent her whole wedding day adjusting it."