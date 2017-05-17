"Dear couples: please stop demanding so much of your wedding guests."

Last week, a royal wedding rumour got the whole world talking.

According to… well, someone, Pippa Middleton has kindly asked the guests of her upcoming wedding to bring a second outfit to wear to the reception. Because heaven forbid someone should wear one garment for an entire day.

The whispers are yet to be confirmed but already people are freaking out, wondering if this will spark a trend.

Whether or not this specific request takes off, one thing is for sure: couples are starting to ask too much of their wedding guests.

Almost every week, it seems, a story emerges from somewhere in the world about a bride and/or groom who takes things a step too far.

There was the couple who emailed a guest after their nuptials to inform her the AUD$176 cheque she'd gifted them "didn’t seem to match the warmth of [her] good wishes". (In other words, her present wasn't good enough).

There have also been plenty of demanding brides pressuring their bridesmaids to lose weight and not cut their hair and even have cosmetic procedures on their ears to ensure they can wear a certain type of chandelier earring.

Listen: According to Vogue, these popular wedding trends need to die. (Post continues after audio.)

Of course these are all extreme examples, and being part of the bridal party does carry a greater level of involvement, but high expectations are trickling down here into Real Life.