"My wedding cost $1.70"

The average Australian wedding costs $36,000. For something that only lasts a few hours, that's pretty mind-blowing.

One couple in the UK has decided to do things differently, setting a budget of one British pound (that's $1.70) for their big day.

Wait, what?

Georgina, 36 is an artist and Sid, 39, is a singer-songwriter. They first laid eyes on each other at an art fair in Glasgow in 2009. The rest is frugal history. He proposed in Berlin last year and the couple have settled in Inverness in Scotland.

They wanted their wedding to reflect their lifestyle. They are dedicated to recycling and self-sufficiency.



The couple reached out to friends on Facebook.

The dress

Georgina found her dress on freecycle.com, a site that offers goods for free, exchange or for very little. The 1960s vintage gown was the only expense and cost $1.70. Typical bride spending the entire wedding budget on a dress! Sid wore an old tweed suit he has owned for years.

The ring

They wedding rings were hand-crafted by Georgina using antlers she found in their garden. Yes, we said antlers.

The venue

The couple decided to get married in the barn behind their cottage home. They decorated the venue with flowers donated by local growers and bales of hay from farmers. Her mother Susanne was the MC and her father Harry entertained the crowd with his saxophone.

The ceremony

Local reverend Peter Donald pronounced them husband and wife and guests made a donation to his church in exchange.