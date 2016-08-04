Forget your classic reds, pinks and plums: in 2016, lipstick has taken a sharp detour into Rainbow Town.

Courtesy of Jeffree Star, Colour Pop, Kylie Cosmetics and several other brands, we’ve seen blue, black, green, purple and other vivid lipstick shades explode onto the scene.

By all accounts, these colourful products have been wildly popular.

When Kylie Jenner brought out her limited edition blue Lip Kits, for instance, they sold out swiftly. And if you take one look at popular beauty blogs and Instagrams, you’ll see dozens of My Little Pony-coloured lips smiling back at you.

Clearly, a lot of people own these eye-catching products — so why is it that I never see anyone wearing them, except on Instagram?

With this in mind, I decided to execute a (very small) lip experiment.

I recently acquired one of Too Faced’s Melted Matte liquid lipsticks ($31, available at Mecca) in Who’s Zoomin Who — a “deep sapphire” shade — figuring it would come in handy for future costume parties. I loved the colour but not once did I picture myself wearing something so bold in my everyday life.

So last Friday, I painted it on my lips and headed out the door to see what kind of reaction bright blue lips would get in the real world.

Watch: You can get a glimpse of my blue lips in action in this clip. (Post continues after video.)