'Help! I'm a guest at a wedding and I'm worried my dress is too white.'

Ahhhhhh, weddings. Possibly the hardest events to dress for in human history, especially if you’re of the lady persuasion.

Is your dress too short? Too dressy? Too revealing? Can it be white/beige/cream/champagne? What shoes are appropriate? How high should they be? Do you wear false eyelashes? How does one even apply false eyelashes? Do you bring a coat? Can aforementioned coat be white/beige/cream/champagne? WHY ARE THERE SO MANY GODDAMN RULES?

It’s exhaaaaaaausting. And it’s a problemo that one Redditor is all too familiar with. You see, ‘honeycomehome’ has been invited to a wedding, and is struggling with the “no white” rule brides enforce like it’s written into some secret wedding constitution.

So, tell me, is this dress appropriate to wear on someone’s Big Day? You be the judge.