'We Wear What We Want' is the body positive movement we all need.

If you’ve ever had somebody stop you from leaving the house because of your outfit, or if you’ve ever had a face pulled at you in public, #WeWearWhatWeWant is the hashtag for you.

LA-based plus-size model Simone Mariposa has sparked a social media chain of women who refuse to let the opinions of others dictate their clothing choices.

“Every plus-size girl has had to bear the terrible brunt of being judged/policed for what we wear and how we wear it,” she tweeted.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Mariposa explained she began the hashtag after reading the story of a fellow plus-size woman who was publicly shamed for what she was wearing.

The model told her Twitter followers women should be able to wear clothes that make them feel comfortable, regardless of their size.

“Showing skin isn’t exclusive to smaller girls. It’s okay for a plus-size woman to let her body breathe in her clothing,” she said.

Watch: Meghan Ramsay on how poor body image can affect your mental and physical health. (Post continues after video.)

The hashtag has been pinballing throughout social media since it was started last week.

There are hundreds of images using the hashtag on Instagram alone.