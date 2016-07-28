Here's why foul-mouthed Vintaea really walked out on Bachelor Richie.

We only had one Bachelor episode with Vintaea, but Australia is already in love.
From the moment she stepped out of the limo and asked Richie if he was “sh***ing himself”, to her discussions with the other contestants about her “f***ing heavy” earrings and revelations that her “tits were up to her f***ing neck”, she was every viewers dream best friend.
But, alas, our short-lived love affair with the foul-mouthed beauty wasn't to be, as she walked out on Richie MID ROSE CEREMONY.
