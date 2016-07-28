Here's why foul-mouthed Vintaea really walked out on Bachelor Richie.

While she could be heard breathing a sigh of relief and muttering that she couldn't wait to slip out of her dress, that wasn't the only thing that made her walk out. The 25-year-old has revealed that she didn't think Richie would be able to "handle" her personality. The Bachelor Australia is back. And so is Bach Chat!

"I knew he wouldn't have the personality to be able to handle mine and knew pretty much straight away that he wasn't the guy for me, hence why I left", she told The Western Star.

"If the bachelor had been a guy I initially liked, then I would of pushed through the dresses, make up and high heels and stayed and gone for the win," she continued. She also said that Richie "would need to be on constant caffeine" to keep up with her.

There's no denying she's chock full of honesty, right? While many fans are hoping Vintaea will make an appearance on another (or maybe EVERY other) reality TV show in the future, sadly, the straight-talking Queenslander says her TV time is done.

Vintea for The Bachelorette pls and thank you #TheBachelorAU — Cass Stanghi (@cassstang) July 27, 2016

"It’s the first and last time I’ll do reality TV," she told TV Week.

We hardly knew you, Vintaea, but we will never forget you.

Who's left in the Bachelor house? Keep up as the girls are eliminated...

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria