FEATURE: The increasing, cold reality of ice-fuelled violence in Australia.

Yes, these are uncomfortable, challenging conversations. However, we must get real, start learning, and talking about the reality of ice-fuelled violence in Australia.
Today, Dana Vulin from Perth bravely spoke out about being doused in methylated spirits and set alight by a woman who thought she was having an affair with her husband.
She was left with significant injuries and received burns to 60 per cent of her body. The woman was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2015.
In an extract from her new book, Vulin describes the night her life changed forever.
She explains her attacker, Natalie, “ranted and raved”. Vulin writes, “At that point, Natalie noticed the glass candle on my dining room table. She snatched it up… She held it tight, lit it, and then whipped out a glass crack pipe and used the candle to start heating up a rock of crystal meth. I couldn’t believe it. As the sharp, chemical smell filled up my apartment, it occurred to me that this was the behaviour of a proper ice addict. She’d probably been high every time she’d called me. It would explain her irrational behaviour, her paranoia, her threats.”
The only thing that’s predictable about ice-fuelled violence is that it’s unpredictable.
Chloe*, a former addict tells Mamamia, “Sometimes I’d get high for days at a time. Days would roll into each other; I’d totally lose all track of time. You kind of float in a fog of rage and paranoia. You’re just on a mission. When you’re on ice you’re in a different world. Paranoia becomes your reality.”