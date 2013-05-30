iVillagers, we have a dare for you. No, make that a DOUBLE dare.

We dare you to watch this video and NOT tickle your screen.

Yes, you read correctly. Sounds simple, doesn't it?

"But this video is only 17 seconds long!" we hear you say. "What could possibly compel me to tickle my screen?"

Well, you're about to find out. We guarantee you still struggle. This adorable kitten with his little white paws and excited face will weaken your resolve. Within moments of hitting 'play', you'll experience the overwhelming urge to tickle. that. damn. screen.

Oh, and by the way, iVillage will not be held accountable for screen damage caused by excessive tickling.

Good luck.