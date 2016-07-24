The 4 easiest ways to save money without even noticing.

Everyday I hear stories of people who desperately want to go on a holiday, or really want to buy that new handbag, or upgrade their old car to something a bit newer.

But the bills keep coming and their pay never changes. They’re living pay cheque to pay cheque and short of taking another job, praying for a pay rise or giving up their daily coffees (never!) it’s next to impossible to save anything.

So I put together a list of the easiest ways I know to save some extra cash – without even noticing.

Save your spare dollars – literally.

I have a friend who started saving every $5 note she received. If she was given a $5 note in change, she didn’t let herself spend it, she put it in a jar – and that jar had a pretty substantial balance after a few months. If you don’t want to do $5 notes, go with $1 or $2 coins. You’d be surprised how quickly it adds up.

Watch Monique, Kate and Mia discuss how retailers are tricking us into spending more. Post continues after video…





Reality check your lifestyle.

When our income goes up, so too does our spending. Before you know it, nice-to-haves become life essentials (hello, Netflix!). Take a good, hard look at where your money is going – often simple adjustments (like ditching the TV subscriptions) can make a big impact.

Plan your meals.

Ten minutes today could save you not only dollars but also time, during the week. Over the weekend put together a quick and easy meal plan for the next week or two. Rather than heading to your local supermarket, do your shopping online. You’ll save by default because you’ll only buy what you need (avoiding those impulse chocolate purchases) but also by planning, you avoid mid-week I-don’t-know-what-to-make-for-dinner moments that usually result in expensive takeaways. You’ll also be able to save your list and easily reorder with the push of a button the following week.