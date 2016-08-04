Eight things to avoid doing as soon as you wake up.

Hey, you. How’s your day going?

I’ll bet you’ve had a coffee. Maybe two. Chances are, if it’s post-lunchtime, you’re also yawning.

The good news is that, with our helpful advice, you can turn your sleepy workdays around into a high energy ball of sunshine. The bad news? You’re going to have to ditch a few bad morning habits.

Heck, you’ll have enough good vibes going that you might even make it to 5pm without considering spiking your own coffee with the mini bottle of Bailey’s in your desk draw.

1. Step away from the snooze button.

Yes, we’re serious. While most of us – one third, in fact – hit the snooze button up to three times before rolling out of bed, sleep experts have given this a big thumbs down.

“Multiple alarm-wake episodes will repeatedly draw you out of the deeper, more productive stages of sleep,” says the Sleep Health Foundation‘s Professor David Hillman.

“Your brain is actively healing and resetting during deep sleep stages and unnecessary disruption to those processes is not going to help your energy and mood in the long run.”

Ain’t that the truth.

“The disruptions by multiple alarms repeatedly arouse the brain then settle, and it’s these repetitive awakenings that disrupt the continuity of the sleep. It’s not an efficient way of getting the extra sleep.”

Our hot tip? Set your phone up to charge overnight somewhere just out of arm’s reach. It will force you to get up to switch it off in the morning, and hopefully steer you clear of the Snooze Loop Of Doom.

2. Don’t be tempted to snuggle back into your partner.

My battle against getting out of bed on a cold winter morning has become so profound that my boyfriend has started calling it, ‘Snuggle or Struggle’. It’s like, five more minutes of snuggling down, or the epic battle to struggle out of bed. Needless to say, I most regularly fall into the latter category.

But now I have my solution: get rid of the ‘snuggle’ option.

Some partners will have different body clocks, or different work schedules that mean waking and sleeping at different times. Sleep expert Dr. Eugene Babenko reckons that you need to separate out your sleep times, while maintaining bedtime ‘routines’.

“Try to still have a bedtime conversation when the first partner goes to bed. Then the night owl can leave the room and come back when it’s time for him/her to hit the hay,” says Dr Babenko.

“Just be careful about leaving on too many lamps, since exposure to light around bedtime can mess up our sleep quality. That way the couple can still bond, but no one gets cranky from staying up too late or getting up too early.”