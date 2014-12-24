Why 12,000 people have been on the waiting list for this makeup brush.

Images: Beautylish

We haven’t seen this much hype around a makeup brush since Estee Lauder’s sell out foundation brush earlier this year, but leave it to Wayne Goss to create an online stampede.

If you’re unfamiliar with Goss, his YouTube makeup tutorials, like this Contour like a Kardashian one, have over 7 million views, he has passionate opinions about Instagram eyebrows, and his amazingly soft makeup brushes have just gone global. You can now snap them up through US beauty retailer, Beautylish.

The makeup brush that sold out just days after it launched.

So what makes his brushes so good? Apart from being made of “100% cruelty-free natural hair” and hand crafted in Japan, his new $85 Holiday Brush makes applying mineral or powder foundations—or any powder, bronzer, or blush a dream. You can also use the tip to blend eyeshadow and highlight around the top of your cheekbones. It’s basically does the job of four brushes in one. Check out Wayne talking about the brush himself below (skip to 2:09).

A read through the already 58 gushy reviews on Beautylish reveals his Holiday brush is already changing lives.

“I agonized over getting this brush because was it really worth $85? But I decided to just take the risk. I am so glad I did. I have dry skin and have struggled with brushes being too rough and accentuating the dry skin. But this brush, this brush has fixed it! I used it to apply my mineral makeup, and it was flawless. I then used it for blush and highlighting and still flawless! This was well worth the cost, and if I had to do it again, the only thing I would change would be to buy it sooner!” says one reviewer.

Beautylish had to implement a waitlist for the brushes, and within two days it reached 12,000 people. But we have some very good news: you can buy them now. Right now.

Why are you still reading this? Go on, TREAT YO’SELF this Christmas.



And yes, Beautylish does ship to Australia, shipping is free on all orders $100 USD and up. Merry Christmas.