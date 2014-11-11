The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called 'The Wob.'

Images: Getty

The bob, the lob and now the wob – we’re the first to admit that haircuts are sounding increasingly ridiculous these days. Silly names aside, we’re seriously loving the latest iteration of the ‘-ob’ – the wavy long bob.

Rather than attempting to defy the forces of humidity with a vigorous straightening technique, some of our favourite celebrities have been letting their lobs wave and curl with wild abandon.

How to do the hair everyone wore at the Emmys

It’s not just international stars giving the wob a try – Lindy Klim wore the look to Stakes Day last weekend, while Leila McKinnon also took it for a test ride earlier this year.

Celebrities with wob hairstyles

Julie Bowen

Lindy Klim

Anne Hathaway

Hilary Swank

Taylor Swift

Emma Stone

Camila Alves

Lily Collins

Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Roberts

January Jones

5 questions to ask yourself before cutting a Bingle Bob

The wob is that unique hairstyle that’s chic and mature, yet gorgeously playful at the same time. It’s also ideal for any occasion – work functions, your office Christmas party, picnics, cocktail bars, dates, you name it.

The rising popularity of this style is excellent news for those of us in the Southern Hemisphere – with summer just around the corner, we’re chuffed to have an excuse not to spend hours running a straightener through our hair. It’s also a big win for ladies with stubbornly wavy hair, for whom short styles aren’t always doable. Finally, our time to shine!

What is also interesting about this trend is that a number of the women wob-ing it on the red carpet – Hilary Swank and Camila Alves, most recently – actually have really long hair. With a few clever styling tricks, they’ve managed to curl and twist and tuck it up into a short style. The ultimate form of hair trickery – and no chop commitment required.

3 easy and heat-free hairstyles to try now

Yep. We’ve officially converted to the Altar of the Wavy Lob. You’ll find us at the hair salon.

And, just because we can’t get enough of celebrity hairstyles, here’s our collection of the most interesting, beautiful hair to come out of Hollywood lately:

Who has great hair right now?

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.

Behati Prinsloo.

Would you ever try the Wob?