Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Boy hospitalised after water slide fall

A five-year-old boy is in hospital with serious head injuries, after falling from a water slide in Perth’s North.

The little boy was at the Outback Splash water park when he came off a slide midway and smashed his head on concrete.

It is understood he was on the slide with his father at the time.

Mason McDonald’s mother Hayley posted on Facebook that her son had fractures to his skull.

“Our son Mason is slowly improving and has been to hell and back as have we, his family,” she wrote. “He is alive only as a result of the multiple medical trauma teams who treated him at two major hospitals in Perth. He has fractures to his skull and other injuries as a result of his fall from height on to concrete.

We are unsure of how his memory, speech, seizures etc etc will develop over the next few months. We have many specialist medical depts working with him”.

Channel 7 reports that a former nurse came to his aid when she saw him fling from the slide “like a little ragdoll through the air”.

“He came off at one of the bends, probably the last bend.”

The park has now been re-opened but the blue slide Mason came off remains closed.



2. Phillip Hughes laid to rest

The family of cricketer Phillip Hughes has walked shoulder-to-shoulder along side the Prime Minister, Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke, the cricket community and the town of Macksville as they said goodbye to the cricketer at his funeral yesterday.

3. Bill Cosby sued

Bill Cosby is being sued by a woman who claims the comedian molested her in a bedroom of the Playboy Mansion around 1974 when she was 15 years old.

Cosby has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct in recent weeks but this is the first lawsuit Cosby has faced since sexual abuse claims began in 2005.

The woman, Judy Huth claims in a lawsuit filed in California that she and a 16-year-old friend first met Cosby at a Los Angeles area film shoot and that Cosby took them to the Playboy Mansion after several drinks.

Her lawsuit states Cosby forced her to perform a sex act on him with his hand.

“This traumatic incident, at such a tender age, has caused psychological damage and mental anguish for (Huth) that has caused significant problems throughout her life,” the lawsuit states.

4. Funeral for brave German woman

Crowds have gathered in Germany for the funeral of Tugce Albayrak who was killed defending two girls from harassment.