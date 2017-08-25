WATCH: A TV chef's powerful response to being labelled "an old hag".

“You look like you’re 70 with your grey hairs. You really should consider dying them for TV, so you don’t look like such an old hag. Just a suggestion.”
How does one respond to such a
suggestion nasty comment?
Cry? Ignore it? Say something terrible back?
For Rachel Farnsworth, The Stay at Home Chef, the response was simple. She chose to make a powerful statement through a video about body image and the way we treat one another.
Drawing on her experiences of growing up with a jaw deformity, one that required surgery once she reached adulthood, Farnsworth said “it’s taken me more than a decade of really hard work to change the way that I feel about myself”.