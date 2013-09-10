lifestyle

The celebrity who decided to take on Vogue.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE.

Zooey Deschanel is obviously fabulous. Not only is she the Queen of Quirky, but she sings, she’s a fantastic actress and she’s the founder of a positive online community for women called HelloGiggles.

And now an old letter has been leaked online proving that Zooey was even breaking awesome records way back when.

When she was just 17, Zooey wrote this letter to Vogue, asking them why they limited ‘the spectrum of beauty to an ideal’ and if body insecurity was ‘something they wanted to advocate’. Take a look, you’ll be virtually high-fiving your screen, we promise.

