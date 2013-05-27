couples

Watch this hilariously creepy video of two men re-enacting a toddler conversation

If you have a 2 year-old, you know there's a whole lot of drama over sharing and Mummy (it always comes back to Mummy).

Dad, Matthew Clarke saw the humanity in his toddler's struggle for self-actualisation (or at least some fabulously absurd material) and created "Convos With My 2 Year-Old." The new video series, via Tastefully Offensive, takes Clarke's actual conversations with daughter Coco, and subs in a man (wearing a pink barrette) for the little girl. The result is hilariously creepy and stalkerish, as it plays out like a soap opera on crack. Little Coco even makes a cameo at the end.

We can't wait for the next episode! 

