How to take back your floordrobe and love your clothes again.

Is there anything more infuriating than taking your ride-or-die black skinny jeans out of the washing machine right before you need to head out and discovering they look like a tissue threw up on them? Or crying over the tattered remains of your favourite blouse that tragically lost its life after your brutal washing machine tore it to shreds?

Just one thing comes to mind. The horror-inducing sight of an overflowing laundry basket when you avoid washing your favourite clothes and they loiter in the precariously wobbling tower of washing that dates back to 2014.

There’s probably a delicate silk dress in there you’re too scared to wash. A cluster of hand wash-only knitwear begging for your attention. And a whole lot of odd socks that will never reunite with their other halves.

Washing-basket-case is an affliction that can turn even the most organised person into a frazzled, introverted mess. Because to tackle that pile will consume your entire weekend and steal a part of your soul. The anxiety seizes you as you spot a sleeve creeping out and threatening to take over your entire home.

And don’t even get me started on your floordrobe.

Instead of just relegating everything to ‘the chair’, here are some tips to stay in control of your laundry basket, save time and rescue your favourite clothes from ruin.

Separate your whites and colours

Duh. If you're not already doing this, what's wrong with you? It only takes one white tee turning a grotty pink colour to learn this lesson.

Monitor your water usage

As tempting as it is to put your favourite lacy bra in its very own cycle, you should probably spare a thought for the environment. And besides, who has time to wash every delicate item separately? Most machines have low, medium and high water levels so make sure you select the right one for your load.