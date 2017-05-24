Eight wardrobe hacks to save cash and revive your staples.

Have you ever bought a piece of clothing you’ve simply never worn? Go on, be honest.

Maybe it was that t-shirt you bought on your lunch break – without trying – that turned out to be a smidge too tight across the chest but couldn’t be returned because it was on sale.

Or what about that dress you grabbed in a rush for a party? You know, the one you ended up wearing your jeans to.

Or perhaps it was that aspirational pastel top you picked up, kidding yourself you were going to branch out from your daily uniform of black turtlenecks.

Most of us are guilty of falling into the fast fashion trap at one time or another.

Nowadays brands pump out the latest styles for a fraction of what we once would have paid, and our desperation to stay on trend means we're churning through them at a rate of knots.

It's easy to rationalise, of course: It was cheap, who cares! But while the cost may not be immediately frightening to your bank balance, the price for the environment is already much too high. And rapidly rising.

Did you know that every 10 minutes Australians throw out 6000 kilograms of clothes? Yeah, me neither.