Content Warning: This post contains an account of domestic abuse that may be triggering to some readers.

The Wangaratta mum killed in a murder-suicide last week is being hailed as “heroic” after police revealed she died protecting her kids.

It’s believed Ora Holt, 39, was shot dead by her partner of 14 years, Greg Floyd, 43, after a stand-off in the backyard of the family’s home on Anzac Day.

He then took his own life.

According to Holt's younger sister, Brenna Dunne, she sacrificed herself for her the couple's four children, nine-year-old Daeja, seven-year-old Aniston, five-year-old Urban and four-year-old Koda, who are now in the care of their grandparents.

"The oldest was helping her mum hold the back door to keep their dad from coming inside to hurt them," Dunne told Nine News.

She said she would never get over the experience of losing her "best friend".

“I would have wanted to be the one who took the bullet for her," she told Nine.

"She was the best mum. She did everything for her children.”