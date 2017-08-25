Big news for every woman old enough to remember A Country Practice.

If you’re a fan of one of A Country Practice and currently looking for a tree change, we have some bloody good news for you: 23 Clare Crescent, Oakville is officially on the market.

If that address isn’t exactly ringing any bells, though, let us explain: the outside of the home within the property, Clare House, is better known as Wandin Valley Hospital, the rural digs known to more than eight million Australians who watched and loved the iconic medical drama, A Country Practice between 1981 and 1993.

The place where we fell in love with Molly, Terrence, Frank and Shirley, and even Nicole Kidman.

But don't be fooled by its television persona, the Oakville property, which consists of 2.5 acres, sits only an hour outside of Sydney and is close to the Hawkesbury River.

Sadly, Fatso the wombat is not included in the sale.

Listen: For the latest on all things TV and movies, check out Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Binge. Post continues...