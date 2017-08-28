The Wanda Beach murders and the 15-year-old girls we must never forget.

On January 11, 1965, best friends and neighbours, Marianne Schmidt and Christine Sharrock, disappeared at Wanda Beach in Cronulla. They were just 15 years old.

The next day their bruised, battered and slashed bodies were found on the beach, partially covered by sand. More than 50 years later, no one has been charged with their murders, and their untimely deaths still haunt the shire community.

On the day of their disappearance the girls headed down to Wanda Beach, a small and isolated stretch in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, with four of Marianne’s younger siblings in tow.

When they reached the beach they found it was closed due to windy weather, so they sheltered in the nearby rocks.

The littlest Schmidt boy, Wolfgang, still wanted to swim so Marianne took him down to the shallow water away from the rocks. After a little while they returned to the group and they all had a picnic together.

At some point during the picnic, Christine wandered off. No one knows where she went or what she was doing during that time, but after her death it was discovered she had consumed some alcohol and eaten some different foods to the rest of the group.

Around this time, eight-year-old Wolfgang noticed a boy hunting crabs. He said he saw the boy two more times - once with the two girls and another time walking alone.

However, Wolfgang has never been able to give an accurate description of the male, claiming at one time that he was carrying a homemade spear and at another time, a knife.