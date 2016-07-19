"Sonia Kruger isn’t evil." Waleed Aly makes a compassionate plea on The Project.

Waleed Aly has made a compassionate plea to Australia in the wake of comments aired by media personality Sonia Kruger.

Kruger made headlines this week when she appeared on morning television and agreed with Andrew Bolt that Australia should end all Muslim immigration.

Aly who is open about his Muslim faith, used the opportunity not to shame Kruger but to change the circulating dialogue.

The appeal was broadcast on Tuesday night’s episode of The Project in a solo segment.

The co-host said two options were offered to individuals when they're presented with a radical opinion.

"When we're presented with an outrageous opinion, we're actually presented with two options: destruction or construction," he said.

"We can react emotionally or carelessly or we can consider what motivated that person - try to understand their fear and try to empathise with their conclusion."

The philosophy comes in the wake of the incredible backlash Kruger has faced since her comments were aired.

Aly addressed that criticism directly to offer the media personality an olive branch of empathy.

"Sonia Kruger is not evil - she's scared and she's trying to make sense of the world," he said.

"Yesterday she admitted to not feeling safe."