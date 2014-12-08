The 8 benefits of being an early riser.

Images: Thinkstock

We all know how hard it can be getting up before the crack of sparrows.

It’s dark, your bed is warm and you were just in the middle of that dream where Ryan Gosling ditches Eva and confesses his undying love for you when… meeeep meeeep meeeep.. your alarm starts blasting in your ear.

However, whether you believe it or not, there are actually benefits to getting up early.

In fact, many of the world’s high achievers cite rising early as a key feature to their success. (Some guy called Obama is a big fan, apparently.)

1. Early risers are more likely to sustain a healthier lifestyle

Setting the alarm just that little bit earlier allows you to put time and energy into making a nutritious breakfast before you start the day. You also then have time to pack a healthy lunch, which will save you from snacking at your desk and buying lunch.

Those who choose to hit the snooze button repeatedly risk skipping meals and making poor choices in relation to their diet.

2. Early risers exercise more, and often, better

Waking early allows you to fit in a workout when your energy levels are at their highest, having rested during the night.

Leaving your fitness until the afternoon or evening allows for stress, fatigue and other competing priorities to railroad even the the best of workout plans.

Exercising in the morning also means that your body is flooded with endorphins, which sets a positive tone for the remainder of the day.

Early to bed, early to rise makes a man wealthy and wise" - Benjamin Franklin

3. Early risers are more productive

A 2008 study conducted by Harvard Biologist Christoph Randler indicated that people who chose to start the day early are generally more productive than their night owl counterparts.

The maths is fairly simple here, more awake time equals more time to get things done. If you set your alarm just one hour earlier each morning, you would gain an extra 15 days per year. That's kinda scary!