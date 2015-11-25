“We’re sorry we missed you…”

This is for all the times you’ve been left waiting by the door, cancelled plans, or kept your little ones under house-arrest, while waiting for a special letter or a romantic package from Asos your lover.

You know how it goes, you wait, and wait and wait, only to find that little slip on your doorstep -“Sorry we missed you.”

Missed me? I’ve been here the whole time!

Well, here is the proof: They didn’t miss you. They didn’t really try.

Check it out:

This footage belongs to Ms Julia Salama, who after a day of waiting at home for a package, was shocked to find a note slipped under her door, stating she had missed her delivery.

How is that possible?

Ms Salama has CCTV installed at her home. She reviewed the footage and discovered what can only be described as a rather lackluster attempt at parcel delivery.