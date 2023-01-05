"People are scared." Everything we know about WA’s once-in-a-century flood.

Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes, businesses have been inundated and wildlife are fleeing to safety, as a once-in-a-century flood smashes Western Australia's Kimberley region.

Fitzroy Crossing, a town about five hours east of Broome, and dozens of Indigenous communities have been hit by the record flooding, as ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie passes through the region.

Only a few of the town's streets remain above the murky floodwaters and WA's only road transport route to the north of the state is likely to be cut for months after a major bridge suffered significant damage.

"People are suffering... people are scared," said WA Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.

Watch: James Ashley from the Bureau of Meteorology addresses the media. Post continues below.