'Nobody knows what they went through'. Three children survive the crash that killed their parents.

After spending Christmas Eve with family in Northam in WA, Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were just a few kilometres from their Kondinin home when their four-wheel drive veered off the road, killing them both.
Their three children, aged between five and two months old, miraculously survived the crash. They had to wait over two days before being found alive next to the wreckage on the Corrigin-Kondinin Road in WA's Wheatbelt region.
Incredibly, while desperate family and friends joined police to look for their missing loved ones, the five-year-old girl may have saved her younger brother's life by helping him out of his car seat.
Watch the 7News report on the crash. Story continues below.