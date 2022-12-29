'Nobody knows what they went through'. Three children survive the crash that killed their parents.

Mr Day's cousin Michael Read spoke to reporters outside of the Perth Children's Hospital where the three children were reportedly dehydrated but otherwise stable.

"What I've gathered is the five-year-old became unstuck in the vehicle, and she then got the one-year-old out of the car seat, then they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30-degree heat," Mr Read said.

"It would have been hard for the three children to be in the car for that whole time. Nobody knows what they went through. And if it wasn't for the five-year-old undoing the buckle of the one-year-old's car seat, he wouldn't be with us today.

"But all the kids are doing fine. They should be out within the next couple of days."

Mr Read said the whole family were just devastated by what happened and are still coming to terms with what happens next.

"It is hard, having three kids now growing up with nobody. Apart from other family members. We're going bit by bit at the moment."

The remote location of the crash combined with trees concealing the wreckage, made it difficult for police and family members to locate the car and three surviving children.

Mr Day's stepfather Richard Parker said he was just 10km from the site when thankfully another family member found them. He praised the five-year-old's courageous actions and thanked the professionals and volunteers who tried to help find the family.

"She's a legend, she always has been... she's a strong little girl," he told The West. "I appreciate the people who were out there helping us look for them. We'll get through it, we've just got to plod along."