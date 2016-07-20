Recently, I’ve discovered that the ‘male grooming’ section of the supermarket aisle is a treasure trove of bargain beauty goods.

There’s one men’s product in particular that’s completely transformed my hair game. It’s hair styling powder. Schwarzkopf Taft Full On Rough & Tough Styling Powder ($6.99), to be specific.

Schwarzkopf rough & tough styling powder retails for $6.99 at Priceline.

If you’re not familiar with hair styling powder get thee to the nearest supermarket or haircare store because this is absolutely something you’ll want in your hair care arsenal. Hair styling power is the unbeatable bees knees when it comes to volumising the hair.

It gives oomph, it gives grit. It’s perfect for rubbing through your ‘just styled' hair to get that nice beachy texture.

In terms of holding power this is incredible and doesn't leave your hair rigid like a Lego figurine. You can rework your hair throughout the day to refresh and re-plump and it's easy as pie to use.

Just dust a little bit of powder onto the roots of your hair and massage in with your fingers.

