ROAD TEST: The Aussie-made exfoliating body scrub that contains actual volcanic ash.

Mention the words ‘volcanic ash’ to anyone who’s planned a trip to Bali in the last 12 months and you’ll likely be told never to speak of it again.

But aside from stranding people in airports and ruining Balinese holidays, there’s one benefit of volcanic ash beauty lovers froth over.

The ash, which is created during explosive volcanic eruptions, is said to have mystical powers. Rich in antioxidants and minerals, volcanic ash skincare products claim to clear even the dullest, clogged skin. Which I am so up for because sweat plus humidity equals more bumps and sore spots on my skin than usual.

Enter, what I hoped would solve my skin woes. The Volcanic Sea Salt + Coconut Scrub from Sass + Co. Body.

“Volcanic rock is created during explosive volcanic eruptions. Boom! May every shower you take have the same effect. Expect an exfoliant of volcanic measures,” the Australian company’s website reads of the 250 gram tub of goodness priced at $45. My expectations reached explosive heights immediately.

Featuring a bunch of natural, no nasties ingredients like Hemp and Argan Seed oil, Cocoa and Shea Butter, and of course, volcanic ash, this 100 per cent natural and vegan scrub promises softer skin with a side of adventure.