Meet the bravest women in the world: Those who fight the Taliban every single day.

I would receive threatening night letters and phone calls from the Taliban, warning that they would kill me and my family because of my work.

Two years later, in March 2009, it was evening and I heard an explosion and rushed outside. My children had been playing in the front yard.

My 11-year-old son was very badly wounded and lying on the ground. I was shocked and don’t remember what happened next.

My son had to have medical treatment for almost a year and we were busy moving him from hospital to hospital. The incident badly affected him.

He became mentally ill. He is always tired and depressed and always asks why this happened to him.

Six months later, my 22-year old brother was also killed in a grenade attack in front of our house. They threw a grenade at him while he was walking to our home. We have suffered a lot in our life.

We reported the threats to the government, but nobody listened to us and we have felt very discouraged. They have done nothing so far. I tried to seek justice and asked the government agencies to find the perpetrators, but they ignored us and did nothing.

In 2009, we moved from Kunar after my son was wounded in the grenade attack. Now I have stopped doing abortions and keep a low profile at work. Nobody knows my address. If they know my whereabouts they will start threatening me again.

The situation here is very bad for women. Women have problems going out to work and girls are prevented from going to school. There are too many cases of violence against women. I have witnessed 30 to 50 cases in a month.

When I tell the women to report their case to the police they refuse because their family would be ashamed of them and would treat them very badly. They don’t go to the police and they tolerate the violence and harassment.

We have to help our people, particularly women, they need us and we have to serve the country and the people. I can’t sit at home and doing nothing, this is not in my nature.