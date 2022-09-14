12 things our lifestyle team is eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales.

Vogue Online Shopping Night (VOSN) is back for a second time this year - meaning we've got exactly 36 hours to snap up clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty products while they're heavily discounted.

Yep, we've not got long!

Starting at midday on Wednesday, September 14 and finishing at midnight on Thursday, September 15, big brands including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, ghd and Net-a-Porter will all be on sale.

While you're here, listen to Mamamia's fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing?. Post continues after audio.

With spring finally here and Christmas soon approaching (hate to say it), these sales couldn't have come at a better time.

From the dresses we'll live in this summer to the "it" accessories, here's what the Mamamia lifestyle team is eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales - plus a massive list of all the brands involved and their deals.

Happy shopping!

Aere Checked Linen Wrap Dress, was $180, now $135.

Image: The Iconic.

"An easy, throw-on-and-go dress is my uniform come summer, and this one is too cute not to snap up - the checkered print, tie waist and midi length, love." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.