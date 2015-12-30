The Vogue fashion editors' New Year's Eve plans are basically the same as ours.

New Year’s Eve is a time for reflection. If you’re a Vogue reader, you may be compelled to reflect that your New Year’s Eve is kinda shithouse when compared to those enjoyed by Vogue staffers.

Vogue has divulged some important information about its high falutin global fashion editors: what they’ll be wearing on New Year’s Eve and where.

Here’s an example, just a little sample, of what I’m talkin’ ‘bout.

“They have the perfect vintage Mexican wedding dress to wear while wandering around the arid plains of Joshua Tree or they’ve custom-ordered an Indian sari for a cross-cultural night of karaoke in Tokyo—just to name a few.”

This description is almost exactly like what I’ll be doing: wearing a dress I bought on sale from ASOS to the beach with a bunch of coasties around a probably-illegal bonfire. Tres chic.

Having worked in magazines, and received the requisite remuneration for such work, I can’t help but wonder just how you can afford that $5800 Gucci Chinoiserie robe which perfectly matches the Mission Chinese Food Cookbook your husband will be cooking from for a select gathering at your rustic upstate New York barn – a la Virginia Smith, Vogue market director, fashion and accessories.

But you know, Virginia and I are clearly on the same page, because last night my boyfriend made dumplings by hand in the beach house we rented with friends on the NSW coast. In honour of the occasion, I wore my favourite leopard-print hoodie, which really tied in nicely with the feel of the evening.

Chelsea Zalopany, the market editor for vogue.com, is wearing the aforementioned custom Indian sari for a karaoke fest in Tokyo, along with a pair of velvet Manolo Blahnik bejewelled slides.

Chels and I have so much in common! I’ll probably slip into a pair of worn-down Havaianas for that quintessential Aussie beach holiday look as I down the house sparkling at the local bowlo (there’s a 10-piece band playing there on New Year’s Eve. Everyone who’s anyone in the Shoalhaven region will be there).