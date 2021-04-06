Betty Kovy-Weiss’ mum put her on a diet when she was just 7. Then she wrote about it in Vogue.

Dara-Lynn Weiss is known as "the most selfish woman ever". Heard of her? She's the mother who infamously put her seven-year-old daughter on a strict diet and wrote a personal essay on it in Vogue.

In fact, she's even written a book about it called The Heavy: A Mother, A Daughter, A Diet - a memoir defending the decision. The Manhattan media producer has many regrets, but she's made it pretty clear that imposing weight-loss strategies upon her young daughter is not one of them.

The book, which was released back in 2013, is basically an extended version of the very article that projected a wave of criticism on her.

"I know I look like the bad guy," she said in an interview with Huffington Post. “There are lots of times I looked like a crazy, overbearing mum and I felt like a crazy overbearing mum. But it was the only way I found to help my daughter.”

In case you're new to the story, the story of Dara-Lynn's daughter Betty starts here: when a pediatrician told Dara that her daughter was clinically overweight.

The perplexity may seem like a complicated one for any parent who has been told they need to address their child's weight, but the way in which Dara-Lynn approached the situation was called "draconian, immature, and affected by her own dysfunctional attitude toward food," by Jezebel.

Concerned about the numbers on the scale, Dara-Lynn sought help from pediatrician Dr Joanna Dolgoff, who founded the 'Red Light, Green Light, Eat Right' weight-loss program aimed at children (it's like Weight Watchers, but counts calories with 'stoplights' instead of points).

And this is when it gets serious.

What then followed was Dara-Lynn's mission to get her young daughter to stick to the restrictive diet over the course of a year - all detailed in the April 2012 issue of Vogue.