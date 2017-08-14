Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman killed protesting the white supremacist rally identified as 32-year-old paralegal.

RIP | Friends and family have identified the 32-year-old woman killed in Charlottesville as Heather Heyer, a paralegal from Greene County. pic.twitter.com/09MbLsQPIg — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) August 13, 2017

The woman who was killed when a man ploughed his car into a group of counter-protesters in the U.S. on Saturday has been identified as 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer.

Heyer was protesting the white supremacist rally, which was being held in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

She was the only person killed, 19 others were injured (five critically), when James Alex Fields, Jr. 20, allegedly rammed his silver Dodge Challenger through the masses gathered at Emancipation Park in opposition to the rally.

The identification comes after President Donald Trump included the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups in condemning violence, the White House says. Initially, he was criticised for not explicitly condemning white supremacists in the tragedy.

2. A toddler is among eight people killed on QLD roads over the weekend.

Eight people, including a toddler, have died in crashes in Queensland over the weekend.

A two-year-old girl was struck and killed by a ute leaving the driveway of a property at Blenheim in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon. Her mother has paid tribute to the toddler on social media.

3. Government launches $5.5 million child vaccination campaign.

Getting the facts on vaccinations is the focus of a new federal government campaign, aimed at debunking myths around immunisation. #9News pic.twitter.com/yJpNVV8AdR — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 13, 2017

The Federal Government is spending $5.5 million to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says while more than 93 per cent of five-year-olds are fully vaccinated, immunisation rates in some parts of Australia remain low, AAP reports.