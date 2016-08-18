If this were your little boy, wouldn't you do anything you could to keep him safe?

Look at this boy.

It isn’t easy. Every instinct urges you to turn away. But don’t. Look at him.

This is Omran Daqneesh. He is five years old. He lives in Aleppo, Syria. On Wednesday night, his home was bombed and he was pulled from the rubble, bloodied and dazed.

Doctors told the ABC that they don’t know what has happened to his parents.

Omran’s confused, he’s alone and he’s hurt. His mother isn’t there to comfort him and he is surrounded by shouting strangers in a chaotic night.

He knows his face is wet. He doesn’t know why, and raises his hand to touch it. He sees the blood, and, in a gesture common to small boys all over the world, he wipes his wet hand on his seat.

Look at Omran rub the blood into his chair and tell me: If this was your reality, if this was a live possibility of what might happen to your child, your children, on any night that they slept in their homes, wouldn’t you do anything you could to get them away, to get them to safety, to keep them from harm?

Wouldn’t you do anything to try make sure that Omran was not your child?

If this was your reality, wouldn’t fleeing, leaving your home and your family and friends and everything you know, wouldn’t that make sense? More sense that staying and risking this, leaving your child alone in the rubble of their home on a dark night?