Woman posts 'phallic' zucchini from her boss. Proves society's unconscious gender bias.

How great are vegetables, right? Nutritious, full of fibre and thanks to the ol’ eggplant emoji, bursting with sexual innuendo.
But rather than a purple appendage, this time it’s a large zucchini that’s causing a social media ruckus.
When Twitter user Zoe received an ~ interesting ~ gift from her boss, she felt compelled to share it online.
my boss gave me a zucchini… like just plopped this shit on my desk and winked. What…. pic.twitter.com/HliLbKd0E4
— Zoë (@FilthyArt_) August 7, 2017
“My boss gave me a zucchini… like just plopped this shit on my desk and winked. What….” she captioned the tweet, which has since been shared over 2,000 times.
“Looks like a good one too. Saute that up in a bit of olive oil,salt,pepper, garlic, red pepper flakes and top with good parmesan,” one user replied.
“Wow nice, I got this one for Chriss miss (sic),” wrote another.
Wow nice, I got this one for Chris miss pic.twitter.com/lhCQexz7Up
— 16 Handles fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) August 8, 2017